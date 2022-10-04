Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 952,200 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $620.91 million, a P/E ratio of -64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -196.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 3,214.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

