Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,839.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

