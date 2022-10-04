GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.20. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,664 shares of company stock worth $791,864. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

