Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average of $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

