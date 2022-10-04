Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Greenidge Generation were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 418.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 22.2% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.51.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

