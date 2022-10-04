G&S Capital LLC Buys 759 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

