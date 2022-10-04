Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,235,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,740,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 5.2 %
HP opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
