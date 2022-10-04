Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,235,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,740,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 5.2 %

HP opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $550.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.