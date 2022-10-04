Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.98. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

