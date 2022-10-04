Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,233,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after buying an additional 75,913 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,621,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,654,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after buying an additional 415,170 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 2.3 %

ALSN stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

