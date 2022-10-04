Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 147.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Dynatrace by 5,337.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dynatrace by 11,289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
DT opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
Further Reading
