Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $398,000 in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Novavax by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.
Novavax Trading Up 2.2 %
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Novavax Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.