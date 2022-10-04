Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,054,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,177 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,814,536,000 after purchasing an additional 451,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,122,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

