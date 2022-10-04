Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $115.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,533 shares of company stock worth $31,939,076. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

