Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $377,000 Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,371,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 379,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7,320.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 169,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCH. StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCH stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

