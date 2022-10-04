Herold Advisors Inc. Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.1% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

AAPL stock opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.56 and its 200-day moving average is $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

