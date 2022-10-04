Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPP. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at $708,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 34,583 shares of company stock valued at $413,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

