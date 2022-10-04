InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 626.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in InMode were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 871.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

InMode Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ INMD opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.