Insider Buying: FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at $552,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.09. FONAR Co. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FONAR in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FONAR in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

