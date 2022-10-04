Insider Buying: FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at $552,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of FONAR stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.09. FONAR Co. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.32.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FONAR in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
