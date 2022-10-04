Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 520 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average of $128.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 128,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 142,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 51,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 307,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

