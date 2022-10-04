International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 196.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after buying an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after buying an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.