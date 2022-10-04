Investmark Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

MSFT stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $232.73 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.59 and a 200 day moving average of $270.02. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

