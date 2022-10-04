iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 10,256.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,441,000 after acquiring an additional 718,092 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.22. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.30 and a 1 year high of $130.41.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.