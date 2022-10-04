iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

