Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,912,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.02. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.73 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

