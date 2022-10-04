Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,551,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,368,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 239,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.78. The company has a market capitalization of $429.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

