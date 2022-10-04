Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 90,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 340,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,371,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.78. The stock has a market cap of $429.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.