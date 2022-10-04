JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

