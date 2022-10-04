JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 57,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

