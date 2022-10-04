Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,640 shares of company stock worth $8,330,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.