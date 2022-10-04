Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,351.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 103,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

