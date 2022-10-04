Kevin Patrick Danahy Purchases 6,500 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy purchased 6,500 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance
Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on PLSE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.