Kevin Patrick Danahy Purchases 6,500 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy purchased 6,500 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLSE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

