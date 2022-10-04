Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

