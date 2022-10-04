KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $316.53 on Tuesday. KLA has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.41 and its 200 day moving average is $342.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

