Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 336,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Knightscope in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Knightscope in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope Price Performance

Shares of Knightscope stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Knightscope has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

