L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,407,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $217.40 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

