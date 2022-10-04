Lathrop Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 679.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $290.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

