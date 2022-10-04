Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 515 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

