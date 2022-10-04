Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 1,736 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 81,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 243,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,587,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.