Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $45.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $91.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,947,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 420,006 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,211,000 after buying an additional 372,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Logitech International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after buying an additional 345,043 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

