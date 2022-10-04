Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Logitech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $45.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. Logitech International has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $91.13.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.0023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

