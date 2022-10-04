Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $457,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 56,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 94,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 77,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.67. The company has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.