Luciano B. Bonanni Purchases 1,300 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) COO Luciano B. Bonanni bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $17,966.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,788.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FONAR Trading Up 5.7 %

FONAR stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. FONAR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

