Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Lyft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.