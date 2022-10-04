Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Short Interest Update

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.
Malibu Boats Price Performance
NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $9,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3,881.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 155,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 741.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after buying an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 79,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
