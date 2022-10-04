Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Short Interest Update

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $9,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3,881.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 155,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 741.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after buying an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 79,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

