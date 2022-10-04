Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,611 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $411,853,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,540,000 after acquiring an additional 222,994 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

