Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.70. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.