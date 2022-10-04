Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insider Teresa Weipert Sells 1,492 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maximus Stock Up 1.3 %

Maximus stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $88.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Maximus

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after buying an additional 385,622 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 35,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

