McAdam LLC Acquires 14,035 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,941.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after buying an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.05.

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

