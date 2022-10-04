McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.22.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

