Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $283.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

